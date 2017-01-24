24 January 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zim to Host Afghans

ZIMBABWE cricketers will get the much-needed game time after Afghanistan agreed to tour the country for a marathon five-match One Day International series next month. The matches will be played in Harare from February 17-26.Zimbabwe, who last played competitive cricket in November when they hosted Sri Lanka and West Indies, did not have international cricket fixtures in the first half of the year.

According to the Future Tours Programme, the Chevrons' first assignment for the year is the tour to Sri Lanka in June. But they needed to play some cricket to fill the huge gap.

ZC yesterday announced Afghanistan were also sending their A team which is expected to arrive in Harare today. They will play their Zimbabwean counterparts in five ODIs at Harare Sports Club.

The first match will be played this Friday with the second on Sunday. The teams will meet again two days later Tuesday with the fourth match next Friday.

The tour ends with the fifth one-dayer on Sunday February 5. The Zimbabwe A squad has since resumed camp in Harare to finalise their preparations for the tour.

Coach Douglas Hondo, his assistant Wayne James, team analyst Stanley Chioza, fielding coach Walter Chawaguta and fitness trainer Walter Karimanzira are working with a squad of 18 players.

The Zimbabwe A players and their senior counterparts yesterday attended a three-hour session conducted by South African mental performance coach Christo Spies. The side will play a 50-over match against their senior counterparts at Harare Sports Club today.

Zimbabwe A squad

Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Joylord Gumbie, Innocent Kaia, Charles Kunje, Neville Madziva, Tendai Maruma, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Peter Joseph Moor, Tapiwa Mufudza, Carl Mumba, Ryan Murray, Tarisai Musakanda, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi.

