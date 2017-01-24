23 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Lawyer Lilan Wants Mark Too Body Exhumed to Establish Cause of Death

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Dennis Lubanga/Daily Nation
Eldoret-based lawyer Simon Lilan speaking to journalists (file photo)
By Barnabas Bii and Wycliff Kipsang

A lawyer who had sought court orders barring the burial of former nominated MP Mark Too now wants the body exhumed and a specimen extracted for forensic examination to establish the true cause of his death.

Simon Lilan, who had gone into hiding soon after Mr Too's burial two weeks ago, resurfaced over the weekend and vowed to move to court to obtain orders and have the body exhumed.

"I will stop at nothing until the actual cause of death of my friend is established. This does not mean that I was opposed to his burial," said Mr Lilan during a press conference in Eldoret on Monday.

He was accompanied by his elder brother Joseph Tallam.

"After Mark Too died, I moved to court and obtained orders stopping his burial. This is when two vehicles started trailing my car and I and my elder brother John Talam, who happens to be my driver, could notice that the occupants were not up to any good," Mr Lilan said.

He said he is seeking the orders as of Mr Too's friend and legal adviser and that he has no malice by instituting the exhumation suit.

Mr Too's two wives, Mary and Sophie, have sworn an affidavit expressing satisfaction with the cause of his death.

According to family doctors, Mr Too died of cardiac arrest.

But Mr Lilan sued and obtained orders stopping the burial, though the orders were overturned after the family filed a counter-suit.

Kenya

Kenyan Irrigation App Aims to Cut Water Waste, Crop Losses

System isn't cheap - but for one farmer it has cut crop losses from drought from 70 percent to 10 percent Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.