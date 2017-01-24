23 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Eliud Wabukala Sworn in As EACC Chairman

Photo: Fred Mukinda/Daily Nation
New EACC chairman Eliud Wabukala with Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi after he was sworn.
By Fred Mukinda

New Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission chairman Eliud Wabukala has officially taken charge after taking the oath office.

The former head of the Anglican Church in Kenya was sworn in by Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi in a brief ceremony witnessed by Chief Justice David Maraga.

After being sworn in, Mr Wabukala called for cooperation from relevant institutions in the fight against corruption.

"Fighting corruption should not be left entirely to the commission. Cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries, executive officers, governors and accounting officers must take responsibility and should also be held answerable for what happens in their ministries, departments and counties," he said.

Justice Maraga told Mr Wabukala he was taking over an office perceived to be cursed but exuded confidence he will triumph.

"You are up to the challenge and am sure you will discharge your duties. Corruption in this country has reached endemic proportions. This dragon must be dealt with otherwise the economy will be ruined," he said.

The function at the Supreme Court was also attended by Attorney-General Githu Muigai.

