Kenya: Nairobi to Host Continental Sports Forum

By Brian Yonga

Kenya will this year host two major continental forums for sports journalists in Nairobi.

The country will host the Association of International Sports Journalists (AIPS) Africa congress and Africa Women in Sports conference.

Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) President Chris Mbaisi said the two events are in the Association's calendar of events for 2017.

Mbaisi said the AIPS Africa Congress is tentatively planned for October after the Women's conference mid this year.

"This will be two key major events for sports journalism and having them here shows that the country is making strides in this industry, "Mbaisi said.

The President appealed for funds from well-wishers for the Congress that will bring together over 40 countries and 100 journalists.

Mbaisi said the congress was pushed to October to pave way for Kenya's General Elections scheduled for August 8.

He was speaking in Eldoret over the weekend during an empowerment training organised by the association for its members.

Among other activities in the SJAK calendar of events include a photography seminar, golf training in preparation for coverage of the Kenya Open, Sports Act workshop, International Sports Journalists day.

Mbaisi said the association will continue organising the Kenyan Premier League monthly footballer and coach of the month awards.

SJAK has over the past seasons delivered Kenya's most lucrative football awards.

He said they are considering increasing the Sh50,000 cash awarded to coach of the month which will be entering in its second year sponsored by Fidelity Insurance.

Sports Kenya chairman Fred Muteti, who was the chief guest at the forum, urged the media to support the government in bringing sanity into sports management and implementation of the Sports Act.

He said they want to partner with the SJAK in streamlining sports operations in the country.

Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) officials, who were meant to take the journalists through the training, were however absent from the forum

