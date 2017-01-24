23 January 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Govt to Give Progress in Lobbying for Amina Mohamed's AU Post

Photo: Salaton Njau/The Nation Media Group
Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed.
By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The government is on Monday expected to make public the progress made so far in lobbying for Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed for the African Union (AU) Commission top job.

The update will be issued by Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i who chairs the Cabinet Committee on Kenya's Candidature for the African Union Commission Chairperson.

Matiang'i will also outline Kenya's agenda at the African Union Summit scheduled for Addis Ababa Ethiopia between January 29-31.

Elections for the AUC chairperson post will be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, during the 28th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

Ambassador Mohamed was scheduled to leave the country Sunday evening for Addis Ababa for a gender conference before heading to Benin for further official engagements and then return to Addis Ababa for the AU Assembly elections.

The polls are expected to fill all the 10 positions including AUC Deputy Chairperson and eight commissioners.

Besides Ambassador Mohamed, other candidates contesting for the AUC chairperson position include the Foreign Affairs Ministers from Chad (Mousa Faki Mahamat), Equatorial Guinea (Agapito Mba Mokuy), Botswana (Pelonomi Venson Moitoi) and Bathily Abdoulaye from Senegal.

