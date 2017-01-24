Nigeria: Lautech Annouces Resumption, but Lecturers Vow to Continue Strike

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, has announced its resumption date, months after a strike by lecturers crippled academic activities in the school.

This is contained in an internal memorandum sent to all staff and students of the institution, and also made available on the University's news portal.

"All staff and students are hereby informed that the University will reopen for normal activities on Friday, January 27, 2017," the memo says.

It adds: "Students are to note the following for compliance: Friday, January 27: Resumption; Friday. February 3: Revision week ends; Friday. February 10: Lecture free week ends; Monday. February 13: 2015/2016 Harmattan Semester Examinations begin."

The statement was signed by Jacob Agboola, the registrar of the university.

The school had been closed since June 2016. The governments Oyo and Osun recently paid N500 million for payment of outstanding workers' salaries, prompting the resumption.

But the Academic Staff Union of Universities, LADOKE chapter, has vowed to continue with its strike until all key issues are resolved.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES shortly after the release of the circular informing students of resumption, ASUU chairman, Biodun Olaniran, said lecturers would not resume work except issues of funding are attended to.

Mr. Biodun said the Congress of ASUU remained on its earlier stance. He also said ASUU was not consulted before the resumption date was announced.

He said the Congress had agreed to wait till the visitation panel submits its reports and other welfare issues are attended to.

When asked what would be the fate of the students, the ASUU Chairman who had earlier hoped that the payment of N500 million would lead to reopening of the varsity said, "They(Students )should impress it on the government to do the needful by showing commitment to the funding of the University".