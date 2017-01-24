Kenya: Burial Date Set for Departed Homeboyz Prop

Nairobi — Former Homeboyz prop Andrew Wekesa who died last week will be laid to rest on Saturday in Lugari.

According to the schedule released by the family, daily meetings will continue at professional center in Nairobi with a main Harambee ceremony set for Tuesday at the same venue.

A requiem mass has been planned for Wednesday in Kaloleni after which the body will be taken for an overnight vigil at his Kitengela home before moving to Lugari on Thursday for the burial.

On Sunday, Kenya Cup clubs joined Homeboyz Rugby club in a memorial touch rugby tournament after which club chairman Mike Rabar, Kenya Rugby Union director Oscar Mango and Mwamba RFC chairman George Mbaye paid their tributes followed by a fundraiser.

Homeboyz were to play Blak Blad on Saturday January 28, 2017 in the 10th round of the Kenya Cup and this means the match will be postponed.

Police are expected to return to Mavoko Law courts this week to present three suspects related to Wekesa's murder.

The 24-year old prop was killed by suspected thugs on his way home at Mlolongo, Machakos County last Monday and was rushed to Shalom Hospital in Athi River where he succumbed to injuries.

Wekesa, a 2016 graduate of the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology joined Homeboyz in 2011 upon completion of his secondary education at the Kakamega High School.

He had a one-year stint at the Resolution Impala Saracens in 2014 before returning to Homeboyz where he last featured in their 33-32 Kenya Cup defeat to the Strathmore Leos on Saturday 10 December 2016.

He also played for the Kenya U19s at the 2011 Rugby Africa U19 Championships, represented franchise sides Chui and Papa in the 2013 and 2014 Rugby Super Series and was part of the provisional Kenya Simbas squad in 2013.