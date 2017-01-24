Rwanda: Basketball - REG Sign Kami Kabange From City Oilers

After spending four years with Uganda's City Oilers, centre Kami Kabange has returned home to join newly established Rwanda Energy Group (REG) Basketball Club.

According to REG head coach Jean Bahufite, the Rwanda international has signed a one-year contract and is already training with his new teammates.

"Kami is officially our player and we're glad to have him here because he brings a lot to the team in terms of quality and experience," said Bahufite.

The DR Congo-born Kabange, 30, leaves City Oilers after guiding the Kampala-based club to the Ugandan league title.

The Uganda club confirmed that the player had got an offer they wouldn't match. Kabange still had a running contract with the club but the City Oilers management decided to have him leave without pulling ropes.

"As the City Oil family, we wish to extend our most sincere appreciation to this talented, enthusiastic, supportive, hardworking, friendly, brother and above all best teammate ever.

"With you, we have found a friend and a brother; you have lifted our club high in all aspects and been with us in all journeys," read a statement on the club's official Facebook page.

Speaking to Times Sport, Kabange said, "I am so happy to return to the Rwandan national championship after all these years. I thank City Oilers for giving me the opportunity to return home even when I still had a running contract with them."

"Playing for REG is a great opportunity, and I look forward to the new challenge," noted the former APR player.

Kabange's achievements:

2013 FUBA MVP and Top Scorer

2013 USPA Male Basketball Player of the Year

2014 FUBA Top Scorer

2015 FUBA MVP and Top Scorer

2015 USPA Male Basketball Player of the Year

2013 -2016 FUBA NBL Champion

2016 Zone 5 Champion