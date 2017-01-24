Rwanda: Hundreds Grace Premiere of 'Ishyaka' Documentary

Hundreds turned up on Sunday evening for the premiere of 'Ishyaka, La Volonte De Vivre' a documentary film about the revival of Rwanda, 22 years after the genocide. Directed and produced by Burundi-Canadian filmmaker, Joseph Bitamba, the one hour French documentary was released in December last year.

The premiere of the film that took place at Kwetu Film Institute attracted a large crowd, comprising Rwandans and Burundians living Rwanda. They hailed Bitamba for the effort and patriotic spirit in delivering the documentary that shows Rwanda's achievements.

Scriptwriter and film director, Bitamba, said the experience during the genocide and the peace that Rwanda has today is what inspired the documentary.

"The reconciliation of the Rwandans and the progress the country has made over the 22 years, especially the spirit of building their country inspired me," he said.

He said he intends to screen the documentary in other film festivals like, Toronto during the genocide commemoration month in Canada.

Bitamba also plans to translate the documentary into English as soon as he gets enough funds.