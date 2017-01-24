24 January 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Hundreds Grace Premiere of 'Ishyaka' Documentary

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sharon Kantengwa

Hundreds turned up on Sunday evening for the premiere of 'Ishyaka, La Volonte De Vivre' a documentary film about the revival of Rwanda, 22 years after the genocide. Directed and produced by Burundi-Canadian filmmaker, Joseph Bitamba, the one hour French documentary was released in December last year.

The premiere of the film that took place at Kwetu Film Institute attracted a large crowd, comprising Rwandans and Burundians living Rwanda. They hailed Bitamba for the effort and patriotic spirit in delivering the documentary that shows Rwanda's achievements.

Scriptwriter and film director, Bitamba, said the experience during the genocide and the peace that Rwanda has today is what inspired the documentary.

"The reconciliation of the Rwandans and the progress the country has made over the 22 years, especially the spirit of building their country inspired me," he said.

He said he intends to screen the documentary in other film festivals like, Toronto during the genocide commemoration month in Canada.

Bitamba also plans to translate the documentary into English as soon as he gets enough funds.

Rwanda

Kagame Assures Diplomats Peaceful Presidential Elections

President Kagame has told members of the diplomatic corps that presidential elections slated for August 4, 2017 will be… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.