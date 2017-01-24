24 January 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Weakens Further

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) equity market turnover weakened by 86 percent to 786.88m/- compared to 5.5bn/- of the previous week with three local firms emerging as top trading equities.

According to Zan Securities Limited weekly wrapups, top trading equities that dominated the market share were the Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) at 79 percent, Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) at 11 percent and CRDB Bank at 7 percent.

None of the domestic equities appreciated or depreciated in value per share this week compared to last week. Total market capitalization decreased by 2.31 percent, closing at 18.68tri/- while domestic market capitalization remained constant at 7.46tri/- as in the preceding week.

Comparatively, key benchmark indices were in the red territory with the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) capping at 3,550.11points, the same as the preceding week.

The All Share Index (DSEI) closed at 2,147.08 points, down by 2.31 percent compared to last week. Similarly, the three sector indices remained constant.

The Industrial and Allied, Banks, Finance and Investment Index and Commercial Services Sector all remained constant compared to last week, closing this week off at 4,508.19 points, 2,643.71 points and 3,157.95 points, respectively.

