Rwanda: 15 Turn Up for Miss Rwanda Auditions in Eastern Province

Photo: Julius Bizimungu/TheNewTimes

All the six contestants from the Western Province were selected.

More than 15 girls between the ages of 18-24 turned up at Silent Hill Hotel in Kayonza District, Eastern Province on Sunday with hope of getting a node from the judges to compete in this year's Miss Rwanda competition.

But at the end of the exercise only 5 girls were picked to represent Eastern Province in the ongoing Miss Rwanda search.

The contestants were judged based on their intelligence, as they were asked to make brief presentations on topics such as economic development, women empowerment, and cultural heritage, among others in either French or English.

The number narrowed down to the final ten, from which the lucky five were picked to represent the Eastern Province, under what many people called a competitive audition, as each of the contestants put in their best performance.

The finalists are Patience Iribagiza (19), Pamella Umutoni (20), Delice Ikirezi (19), Fanique Isimbi Umuhoza (18) and Nadia Umutesi, (18).

They will join the 16 hopefuls from the Western, Southern and Northern Provinces.

The much anticipated Kigali auditions will take place on Saturday as the search for Miss Rwanda 2017 enters a critical stage.

At the end of the exercise, 15 contestants will be selected before going for a two-week boot camp - from Feb12-24, at Golden Tulip, Nyamata.

The grand finale will take place on February 25 at Camp Kigali, where the outgoing Miss Rwanda Jolly Mutesi will crown her successor. The ultimate winner will walk away with a brand new Suzuki Swift worth Rwf15m, among other prizes.