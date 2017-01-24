Tanzania: Three Tennis Stars Qualify for African Finals

Three Tanzanian tennis players, Ester Nankulange, Kanuti Alagwa and Yusuph Mkubwa have qualified to play in the African Junior Tennis Championship finals to be held in South Africa in March this year.

The three junior players have qualified for the big finals after wonderful performances in the just ended regional level tournament held in Nairobi, Kenya. The tournament was jointly organized by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Confederation Africa Tennis (CAT).

The ITF/CAT African Junior Tennis Championship brought together top African juniors to showcase their talents. National tennis coach, Nicolas Leringa told the 'Daily News' over the weekend that the three juniors were among nine local juniors who took part at the Nairobi event in Under 16 and 14 categories for both boys and girls players.

In the field of eight countries in the Nairobi event, Tanzania team finished fourth overall behind champions and hosts Kenya, Burundi and Ethiopia. Other countries included Seychelles, Rwanda, Sudan and Comoros.

Leringa said that: "I want to inform that three Tanzania players have qualified for the African Championship finals, this according to their performance in ITF/CAT championship held in Kenya." He said that Nankulange and Alagwa qualified to play in the U-14 girls and boy's categories respectively while Mkubwa qualified to play in the boy's U-16 category. The coach said that they were satisfied with the performance though they understand that players must drill further to sharpen their skills before going to South Africa.

"We need to work even harder to prepare them ahead of tougher finals South Africa," he said. Other Tanzanian players who travelled were Shana Mao, Faith Nnko, Damas Kinabo, Benjamin Mkubwa, Hassan Yambi and Seif Mussa.

Their success in international tournaments comes a week after another Tanzanian, Alphonce Simbu won Mumbai Marathon after beating tough opponents from Kenya and Ethiopia. He clocked the event's fastest time of two hours, 09 minutes and 32 seconds.