Kenya: National Assembly Set to Reopen Today

MPs are scheduled to troop back to the National Assembly this afternoon for their fifth and last session of the Eleventh Parliament.

There is however only one item on the agenda of the Assembly this afternoon - the formation of the House Business Committee.

The committee is considered powerful as it determines the agenda of the House from day to day.

It remains unchanged from the team that was in charge last year.

The House Business Committee is chaired by Speaker Justin Muturi and by law has the Majority and Minority leaders as members.

Among the most important matters the National Assembly is going to handle in the coming weeks is the Budget for the 2017/18 financial year. It is also yet to approve the Supplementary Budget.

The budget estimates for the next financial year are expected in the House by next Tuesday while the government plans to include the proposed 40 per cent pay increase for doctors.

Yesterday, Majority Leader Aden Duale said the said the Treasury is yet to say how much the pay increase for the doctors would be but he was of the understanding that the proposed increase would be the farthest the government can go.

In the Supplementary Budget estimates submitted to the National Assembly, the Health ministry's budget for recurrent expenses had been increased by Sh464.96 million and that for capital expenditure reduced by Sh281 million.

Because health is a function shared between the national and county governments, increasing the increased pay for the doctors would mean handing over more money to the devolved units.

The doctors' strike enters its fifth day today with the county governments set to issue them with dismissal letters and the union heads likely to be jailed on Thursday for contempt of court after failing to meet the deadline to end the strike.

The government has insisted that the Collective Bargaining Agreement of 2013 cannot be implemented as it did not have the input of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission. It has insisted only the 40 per cent increase in their pay would be tenable.