Dar es Salaam — Ministry of Finance and Planning's assistant Internal Auditor General Amin Mcharo has denied to have attended a meeting for retrospective approval of Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) aircraft lease.

Mr Mcharo was testifying in abuse of position case and occasioning of Sh86 billion in loss facing former ATCL managing director David Emmanuel Mattaka and two other accused persons at Kisutu Resident Magistrates' Court yesterday.

Other accused are former officials with the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), Mr Ramadhan Seif Mlinga, the former chief executive officer and Ms Bertha Humphrey Soka, who was a legal secretary.

The case revolves a signing of a 2008 Aircraft Lease Agreement in respect of Airbus A320-214 which the prosecution alleged it was against Public Procurement Act and Regulations.

Led by Principal State Attorney Timon Vitalis, Mr Mcharo who was the then director of Technical Audit section at the ministry, told the court that, he used to attend PPRA advisory committee as an invitee and his duty was to give technical advice in areas of concern.

However, Mr Mcharo, who is the second prosecution witness to testify in the case, told the court that, he never attended the PPRA advisory committee of March 19, 2008.