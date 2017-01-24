Zimbabwe: Swindle Case Deferred

Mbare magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje yesterday postponed the matter in which a city woman reportedly connived with her brother to defraud her husband of more than $12 000 in a salary scam.Bright Chiororo (40) and his sister Sinikiwe Mparutsa (46) are facing four counts of fraud . The complainant is Classic Super Foods, represented by its director Alvin Mparutsa, Sinikiwe's husband. Mr Mambanje remanded the pair to February 28 for trial commencement.

It is alleged that in the months of September, October, November and December 2011, Sinikiwe misrepresented to Classic Super Foods Private Limited that Chiororo was employed by the company and was awarded different amounts as salary for four months.

It is alleged that as a result of the misrepresentation, Chiororo was paid a salary for four months knowing that he was not employed by Classic Super Foods. During the first month, Chiororo was paid $2 879, 49 and $3 264,87 during the other months.

The complainant was prejudiced of $12 673 and nothing was recovered.