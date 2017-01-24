24 January 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Swindle Case Deferred

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Prosper Dembedza

Mbare magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje yesterday postponed the matter in which a city woman reportedly connived with her brother to defraud her husband of more than $12 000 in a salary scam.Bright Chiororo (40) and his sister Sinikiwe Mparutsa (46) are facing four counts of fraud . The complainant is Classic Super Foods, represented by its director Alvin Mparutsa, Sinikiwe's husband. Mr Mambanje remanded the pair to February 28 for trial commencement.

It is alleged that in the months of September, October, November and December 2011, Sinikiwe misrepresented to Classic Super Foods Private Limited that Chiororo was employed by the company and was awarded different amounts as salary for four months.

It is alleged that as a result of the misrepresentation, Chiororo was paid a salary for four months knowing that he was not employed by Classic Super Foods. During the first month, Chiororo was paid $2 879, 49 and $3 264,87 during the other months.

The complainant was prejudiced of $12 673 and nothing was recovered.

Zimbabwe

Ruling Party Youths Seek Funding for Mugabe's Birthday

Have President Robert Mugabe's party youths been finally forced to take into account Zimbabwe's biting cash crunch? Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.