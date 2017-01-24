South Africa: Gauteng Health On Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital Patient Overload

press release

Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital doing a good job despite patient overload

The country's largest health facility, Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital (CHBAH), continues to heal and bring hope to many people who present with various illnesses and injuries despite high patient volumes.

The Soweto based hospital manages about 592 000 outpatients yearly, 51 000 normal hours casualties and 21 500 after hours casualties. Moreover the facility performs around 8000 caesarean section deliveries in addition to 19 000 live birth performed annually.

The hospital personnel takes a great care in managing each patient but, unfortunately, Serious Adverse Events (SAE's) do happen from time to time. For 2015 the hospital reported 62 SAEs cases of 586 cases that were recorded for all hospitals and clinics in the province.

Serious Adverse Events involves amongst others allegations of negligence, human errors, abscondment of patients and system challenges. The department has put plans into place to minimise serious adverse events in our hospital. These include:

All units are expected to conduct continuous risk assessments and clinical audits at least once a month;

Monitoring and evaluation of clinical practice through assessments using the National Core Standards;

Ongoing reviews of the midwifery practice standards;

Management in each facility to place emphasis on consequent management upon completion of investigations; and

Gauteng is currently piloting implementation of Continuous Professional Development to enhance clinical skills and competence of nurses;

The CHBAH which has 2 888 beds is referral hospital for various facilities in its cluster which includes Thelle Mogoerane, Kopanong, Bertha Gxowa, Bheki Mlangeni and Leratong Hospital.

All complicated illnesses or injuries in the cluster are referred to CHBAH for further management. The other three academic hospitals accounted for less SAEs for 2015:

Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital - 10

DR George Mukhari Academic Hospital - 9

Steve Biko Academic Hospital - 3

In each SAE case progressive discipline such as verbal or written warning, suspension with or without pay and dismissal is instituted. In other instance cases are referred to statutory bodies such as South African Nursing Council and Health Professions Council of South Africa.

We wish to assure the public that SAEs does not necessarily make a hospital either safest or the most dangerous and people should continue to visit public health facilities and expect quality service.

