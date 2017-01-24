24 January 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Police Clarify Accident Details

By Lloyd Gumbo

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has dismissed claims that have been circulating on social media claiming that a police vehicle knocked down a pedestrian and killed her on Saturday.Police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed the accident, but said the victim had only sustained injuries.

"Circumstances are that the police vehicle, a Ford Fiesta, was travelling due south long Rotten Row, Harare, when the driver knocked down a pedestrian near the intersection with Jason Moyo Avenue," said Snr Asst Comm Charamba.

"As a result of the accident, the pedestrian, a 28-year-old woman, sustained injuries.

"The police attended the scene and ferried the woman to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where she was admitted. "The ZRP respects the sanctity of human life and the road traffic accident was not deliberate as some people have tried to portray on social media.

"Follow ups were made to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals to check on the victim and she has since been discharged. "Investigations into the road traffic accident are in progress."

