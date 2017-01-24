Tanzania: Aneth's Murder Case Takes New Twist

Former economist with the Ministry of Finance and Planning Aneth Msuya's murder trial took a new twist yesterday, with the deceased's relatives expressing lack of confidence on the presiding magistrate.

The family has therefore asked Resident Magistrate Godfrey Mwambapa to disqualify himself from the case. Addressing the parties at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam where the case had come for a ruling on the status of the case, the magistrate said he has received a letter from the deceased's family asking him to disqualify himself from the trial.

"Having received the letter, I am waiting for directives on how to go about the matter. So, I cannot give my ruling today (yesterday). This matter has to be adjourned, pending other directives," the magistrate said, seemingly annoying the accused.

The magistrate had to rule on whether or not the accused should be set free having decided that the charge filed against them was defective. Instead, the magistrate adjourned the case to February 6. The accused in the matter are 41-year old widow of the late Erasto Msuya, Miriam Stephen Mrita and Revocatus Evarist Muyella.

Miriam is the sister-in-law to the deceased while 40-year old Muyella, alias Ray, is a businessman from Olasitt B in Arusha City, who is claimed to be a business partner with Miriam. Facts show that Aneth is a sister to former Arusha-based 'billionaire' gemstone dealer Erasto Msuya, who was also killed under controversial circumstances. It is alleged that the accused committed the offence on May 25, last year, at Kibada area within Kigamboni District in the city of Dar es Salaam.

Miriam, a businesswoman residing at Sakina kwa Iddi in Arusha City, is alleged to have killed Aneth Elisana Msuya, her sister-in-law, jointly with Muyella, in a motive yet to be established. It was reported that on August 7, 2013, 'billionaire' Msuya was murdered on his way from Mirerani Hills to Arusha Town.

His life came to a brutal end at the KIA junction after yet unknown attackers sprayed 12 rounds of ammunition on his body. Last December, his sister Ester Msuya and her husband, reportedly sustained injuries after they were shot at Hongera Bar in Dar es Salaam.

Like in the brother's case, the attackers are not yet known. A few months later, the 30-year-old sister of the fallen dealer, Aneth, who was an economist with the Ministry of Finance and Planning, was brutally killed at her Kibada home in Dar es Salaam.

It is alleged that her killing was as brutal as it is unbelievable, with her assailants reportedly using a knife to cut her throat. Some people close to the Msuya's are worried about the unusual incidents that have been happening since the brutal killing of their elder brother.