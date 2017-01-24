ZIMBABWE Cricket and their South African counterparts met in Harare on Saturday with both leaders committing to improving co-operation between the two countries.The discussions covered a wide-range of areas, including governance, cricket development and technical support for ZC, the resource limitations and realities faced by both countries.

They also explored the prospects of CSA supporting ZC to improve in all areas of its mandate and various ICC matters of mutual interest.

"Now that we have our own house in good shape and recognising that we are the strongest cricketing nation on the continent, we feel the time is right for CSA to assist in the development of cricket with our fellow nations on the African continent," said CSA President, Chris Nenzani.

"Despite our own limits and challenges, there are many areas in which we could be of assistance and we want to start with Zimbabwe Cricket.

"For instance, it is widely acknowledged that CSA has introduced some of the best standards of corporate governance in the world and this is something we can easily share with our neighbours.

"On the playing field we have Namibia playing in our domestic provincial competitions while Zimbabwean teams participate in all our youth cricket weeks and are currently engaged in a tri-series Under-19 tournament against ourselves and Sri Lanka.

"What we want to strive for is to create a win-win situation for cricket on the African continent in all its regions and all its aspects." ZC boss Tavengwa Mukuhlani praised CSA.

"ZC is grateful to CSA for taking this initiative which follows engagement between the two countries at presidential level," he said.

"CSA can play a leading role to help us to strengthen our game in almost every respect. "Particular areas in which CSA's support and experiences will be invaluable include governance and playing issues. "We hope that this meeting will kick start a process that leads to more meaningful relations between our two countries."

Zimbabwe Cricket delegation

Tavengwa Mukuhlani, (chairman), Sylvester Matshaka (vice-chairman), Enock Ikope (board member), Wilfred Mukondiwa (managing director), Ronald Chibwe (finance Committee member), Givemore Makoni (head, cricket affairs) Nesta Vaki (head, corporate affairs).

Cricket South Africa delegation

Chris Nenzani (president), Thabang Moroe (vice-president), Louis von Zeuner (chairman, audit and risk), Haroon Lorgat (chief executive).