24 January 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Food Situation Report Out Saturday

By Hellen Nachilongo

Dar es Salaam — The government has said that a compressive report on the country's food situation will be released on Saturday.

Head of communications in the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Cooperatives Richard Kasuga told The Citizen in an interview recently that the report would update on the current food status and therefore allay fears on reports about food crisis.

He said, currently experts from the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) and various food organisations were in different parts of the country assessing the food situation. "Every year, we normally assess the food situation so that we can know where the country stands. We're making a comprehensive study of the situation whose report will be released soon to inform the people on the status of food in the country," he said.

He noted that a preliminary report compiled for a period ending in June last year showed that there was enough food.

The report being working on at the moment would cover the last six months, he said.

"From there, we will know how many families have been affected, if any. And if it's established that the situation is worse, that will help us plan our food production much better for the future and encourage farmers to grow drought resistant crops," he said.

