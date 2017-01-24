24 January 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Minister, Over 80 Senior Officials Shift to Dodoma

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen
A view of Dodoma municipality Central Business District.
By Dunstan Mhilu

Dar es Salaam — At least 87 public servants in the President's Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance) will be moving their offices to Dodoma effective yesterday.

This was revealed by the minister charged with public service management and good governance, Ms Angellah Kairuki, at a news conference in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

"We are moving to Dodoma. From now on our offices will be based in Dodoma. Officially, our offices will be opened on January 30," Ms Kairuki stated.

According tot he minister, those packing ready for shirting to Dodoma include, herself, the deputy minister, permanent secretary, deputy permanent secretary, directors, their assistants, senior officers and other staff.

However, she said that some ministry employees will remain in Dar es Salaam to deal with administrative issues, including management and finance, until their offices were completed in Dodoma.

She stressed that all serious matters concerning the ministry, including those on policy, would be taken care of in Dodoma.

According to Ms Kairuki, temporary offices of the ministry will be at the University of Dodoma's College of Humanities and Social Sciences until the construction of ministry building is completed.

The shifting to the designated capital of Ms Kairuki and her ministry's top brass follows the directive by President John Magufuli who ordered on July 25 last year that all government offices must be moved to Dodoma by end of next month.

The Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa, has already implemented the directive and moved to Dodoma in September last year.

Other ministries are expected to shift before the February 28 deadline.

More on This

Air Tanzania Launches Direct Flights to Dodoma

Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) yesterday launched its first direct flights to Dodoma from Dar es Salaam in a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.