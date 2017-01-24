Tanzania: Turkish President's State Visit Opens Business Doors

Photo: Mohamed Mambo/Daily News

John Magufuli and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan observe the national anthems of their countries at the State House grounds in Dar es Salaam.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's two-day visit to the country is a powerful symbol of relationship between the two countries.

Mr Erdogan jetted into the country on Sunday along with a delegation of representatives from the Turkish business community. The delegation included more than 150 traders and other government officials. His visit demonstrates the gains and positive changes in the business relations between Tanzania and Turkey.

As a result of his visit, nine bilateral agreements have been signed in various areas. President John Magufuli said Tanzania is looking forward to cooperate with Turkey in various areas, especially in building up the economies of both countries.

The Turkish president's visit is very significant to the growth of Tanzania's economy, especially at this time when the Fifth Phase Government is strategising on building an industrial-driven economy. It is through establishment of investments and strengthening international businesses Tanzania could continue to build up strong economy. According to the available statistics, trade and economic activities between Tanzania and Turkey have been growing steadily.

Trade volume between Tanzania and Turkey stood at 145bn/- (66million US dollar) in 2011. In 2016, trade volume increased to 418bn/- (190 million US dollars). At least 30 projects in the country are being implemented by Turkish- based companies. A total of 2,950 Tanzanians are employed by companies in the country.

President Erdogan's visit is a clear indication that more investments are coming and that Tanzanians must get ready to exploit the opportunities.

The presence of more than 150 Turkish traders is a clear message to the government and the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) that they must be prepared to team up with their partners from the Eurasian transcontinental country. Being the 7th country in agriculture production in the world, Turkey could help Tanzania to boost its agricultural sector.

It is through such close economic relationship that the two sides could exploit each other's skills. Other areas that Tanzanians could benefit through such ties are mining, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, textiles, construction and building materials, production and sales of agricultural machinery and in the meat and fisheries sectors.

Last week, President Magufuli appointed Professor Elizabeth Kiondo, Ambassador to Turkey. With this move, it is obvious that Tanzania is keen on cementing ties with Ankara, which is also good reason why Tanzanians must look to both social and economic opportunities in the 'Land of the Ottoman Empire'.