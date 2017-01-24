South Africa: Firefighters Ambushed in Fake Fire Callout

A firefighting team that responded to a report of a fire on Monday night emerged unscathed after being ambushed by a group of people in Crossroads, a City of Cape Town official said.

Members of the team, from Gugulethu fire station, were unharmed but shocked, said mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith.

He said the fire engine bore the brunt of the attack.

The motor pump, valued at around R3.5m, was severely damaged.

The engine's front and back windscreens were broken.

It emerged that there was no fire. It was not yet clear who was behind the attack.

A cost estimate of the damages would be completed by the end of the week.

Smith said funds would now need to be diverted for the repairs.

There would also be one less fire engine to respond to an average of 75 blazes a day, he said.

