24 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Firefighters Ambushed in Fake Fire Callout

Tagged:

Related Topics

A firefighting team that responded to a report of a fire on Monday night emerged unscathed after being ambushed by a group of people in Crossroads, a City of Cape Town official said.

Members of the team, from Gugulethu fire station, were unharmed but shocked, said mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith.

He said the fire engine bore the brunt of the attack.

The motor pump, valued at around R3.5m, was severely damaged.

The engine's front and back windscreens were broken.

It emerged that there was no fire. It was not yet clear who was behind the attack.

A cost estimate of the damages would be completed by the end of the week.

Smith said funds would now need to be diverted for the repairs.

There would also be one less fire engine to respond to an average of 75 blazes a day, he said.

Source: News24

South Africa

'A Little Irrelevant Man' - Mugabe's Party Brushes Off Malema Attack

Officials from Zimbabwe's ruling party have downplayed Julius Malema's "Grandpa it's enough" criticism of longtime… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.