24 January 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: UK Barclays Bank Gives Malawi Street Kids NGO K32mil Worth IT Equipment - Chisomo Children Club

By Alfred Chauwa

United Kingdom based Backlays Bank on Monday made an official handover of K32 Million package of assistance meant for the procurement of state of the art computer equipment and cash meant for the IT experts for the next two years to Chisomo Children Club.

Chisomo is a nongovernmental organisation (NGO) which deals with issues of street children.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Chisomo Children Club executive director Charles Gwengwe said he was happy with the donation ,saying it will also help the kids to learn using IT equipment.

In her remarks one of the team members, Ruth Blackhurst, said the 10 member team decided to partner with Chisomo after appreciating the challenges that organization has been facing.

The team arrived in the country on Sunday and they are expected to carry out various official engagements.

Gwengwe said:"The Barclays employees trip to Malawi will create a much needed IT facility at our centre in Lilongwe, Malawi, for the lasting benefit of children in the care of the Chisomo project. This project will make a real difference to some of the most disadvantaged children in Malawi, most of whom have been through very traumatic experiences."

He said the use of the facility will boost the confidence and skills of the older youth and children who come through our centre, giving them a better chance of finding employment and in turn, a more positive future.

The deal was sealed by the Retrack and Chisomo is the only organisation helping street children aged over 11-12 years old in the capital Lilongwe.

Retrak's programme in Malawi is delivered by Chisomo, organisation which is fully supported by Retrak.

