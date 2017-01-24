Mwanza — Tanzania Telecommunications Company Ltd (TTCL) is looking for 300 million US dollars (over 600bn/-) to roll out its communication strategy countrywide by December, this year.

TTCL acting Chief Executive Officer Waziri Kindamba said here yesterday that the amount will be needed to implement phase one of the firm's strategy that will see all regions covered by stable communication services, including the newly launched 4G LTE.

Speaking at the launch of the new speedy service here, Mr Kindamba said there was a possibility of securing the funds any time from now, thanks to the government's approval of the company proposal to use its resources to seek loans from financing institutions.

He said already Tanzania Investment Bank (TIB) and other banks have shown interest in the deal whose success will result into massive expansion of TTCL's infrastructure that had remained dormant for at least 15 years.

"We are now implementing our ambitious strategic plan on massive investment, with the firm targeting to cover the entire country with affordable and reliable services," he said. Mr Kindamba was confident that TTCL will soon regain its previously shaken prominence in the communication industry, calling on all Tanzanians to support it towards meeting its mission and vision.

He said despite the fact that other privately owned companies were leading in service provision, the government support to TTCL and increasing subscription by Tanzanians will ultimately make it possible for the public company to regain its market dominance.

TTCL's richness in data supply and crucial infrastructure like fibre optic and based networks make the communication firm highly competitive in the market despite its low subscription of around 60,000.

However, the company's current strategic plan focuses on turning the company around, with over 1 million people using TTCL services by December 2017. Launching the 4G LTE, Mwanza Regional Commissioner John Mongela said communication industry was speedily growing, posing both challenges and opportunities to TTCL.

The RC was certain that TTCL will manage to compete if it fully invest in its potentials, citing the 4G launch as one of the performance indicators.

"There were a lot of investment opportunities waiting for your approach and eventual reach in areas like electronic cash payment systems in our local government authorities, E-learning programmes in our schools and colleges and many others," said Mr Mongela.

Mr Mongela commended the company's innovative approaches to improve its services and challenged it to ensure rural folks, who constitute over 80 per cent of the country's population, are reached. However, the RC warned TTCL staff against laxity and 'business as usual' mentality in service delivery.