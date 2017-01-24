24 January 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: TCRA Alerts On Cyber Illegal Money Transfers

By Jimmy Lwangili

Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has cautioned users of mobile banking services in the country to take precautions, as there has been a wave of fraud in the system, as a result of the increased number of customers in the service.

TCRA Acting Public Communication Manager, Mr Semu Mwakyanjala issued the warning in Dar es Salaam yesterday while briefing various Media Houses, adding that there has been an increased number of conmen who hack the system and cheat unsuspecting customers to send them money through some mobile phones accounts.

However, he said TCRA and other security organs are trying to deal with the situation and see into it that they are kept off the system.

"According to our statistics, November and December last year (2016) the average total amount of money transferred through mobile money services was 13.07tril/-, where in November alone it was 6.47tril/- and 6.60tril/- in December," he pointed out, adding that that is a clear indication that many people are using mobile banking in now days in the country.

He named the companies which are legalised to transact money as Zantel (Easy Pesa), Tigo- Pesa, Vodacom (M-Pesa), Airtel with Airtel-Money and Viettel (halotel) with Halopesa.

Mr Mwakyanjala at the same time advised the public to desist from honouring text messages through some mobile phones requiring them to send money to them, until they identify them as genuine people by talking to them as a way to recognise them.

He further said that if one receives a short text message that some money has been wrongly sent into one's account, immediately the person should contact the fore-mentioned recognised company. Equally, he advised the public to be aware of divulging their personal information to unanimous people calling and asking for their real identity and other data.

