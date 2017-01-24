South Africa: Trial of Taxi Boss Accused of Raping Daughters, Niece Postponed

The trial of a Tembisa taxi boss who is accused of raping his two daughters and niece was postponed to Tuesday.

The eldest daughter was expected to testify in camera on Monday at the High Court sitting in Palm Ridge, but proceedings could not get underway because of technical issues with the court's recording equipment.

According to Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA), the 43-year-old man allegedly raped the three girls, often at gunpoint, over a five-year period, from 2007 to 2013.

They were aged between 12 and 17 at the time.

He is also accused of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm after he allegedly beat up the younger of his two daughters when she fell pregnant, resulting in her miscarrying.

According to WMACA, the man then buried the foetus as his daughter watched.

The man's two daughters as well as their mother are being kept in witness protection to ensure their safety during the trial.

The names of the man, his daughters and niece are also being withheld to protect their identities.

Vincentia Ngobese, operations director at WMACA, said the organisation would continue to follow the trial closely.

"We just want everybody to be equal before the law. He is clearly powerful, but money doesn't make you immune to facing the law," she told News24.

"The fact that he's [allegedly] the biological father is sickening.

"We hope the law is going to protect our children and our women in this case."

