23 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Trial of Taxi Boss Accused of Raping Daughters, Niece Postponed

Tagged:

Related Topics

The trial of a Tembisa taxi boss who is accused of raping his two daughters and niece was postponed to Tuesday.

The eldest daughter was expected to testify in camera on Monday at the High Court sitting in Palm Ridge, but proceedings could not get underway because of technical issues with the court's recording equipment.

According to Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA), the 43-year-old man allegedly raped the three girls, often at gunpoint, over a five-year period, from 2007 to 2013.

They were aged between 12 and 17 at the time.

He is also accused of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm after he allegedly beat up the younger of his two daughters when she fell pregnant, resulting in her miscarrying.

According to WMACA, the man then buried the foetus as his daughter watched.

The man's two daughters as well as their mother are being kept in witness protection to ensure their safety during the trial.

The names of the man, his daughters and niece are also being withheld to protect their identities.

Vincentia Ngobese, operations director at WMACA, said the organisation would continue to follow the trial closely.

"We just want everybody to be equal before the law. He is clearly powerful, but money doesn't make you immune to facing the law," she told News24.

"The fact that he's [allegedly] the biological father is sickening.

"We hope the law is going to protect our children and our women in this case."

Source: News24

South Africa

'A Little Irrelevant Man' - Mugabe's Party Brushes Off Malema Attack

Officials from Zimbabwe's ruling party have downplayed Julius Malema's "Grandpa it's enough" criticism of longtime… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.