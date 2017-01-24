24 January 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Optimism High As Tiles Factory Is Set to Open

More than 6,000 Tanzanians are set to get employment from TwyFord Tanzania Ceramics Company, which is building a tiles industry at Pingo village in Coast Region.

The industry is in the initial stage of construction and is set to be completed in July and officially opened in August this year. Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Charles Mwijage said recently that upon commencing full production, the industry is expected to offer direct employment to more than 2,000 people and other 4,000 people will get indirect employment from the firm.

The Minister was speaking after visiting the site, where the industry is set to be constructed. "We expect this industry to sell tiles to local market and others will be exported to neighbouring countries such as Zambia, Malawi and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

He added that the industry is also focusing to extend its markets to Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda, central African countries and outside the continent.

"The government is very pleased and satisfied by the efforts to build this industry, it is going to provide both direct and indirect employment to Tanzanians, it will also boost our economy through selling its products in and outside the country," he said.

Chalinze MP (CCM), Mr Ridhiwani Kikwete said the industry is expected to open up Coast Region to economic activities. "We are confident that the establishment of this industry will open up Chalinze and boost economic activities in the region and the country at large," he said.

