24 January 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Let's Prepare for 2018, Zanu-PF Members Urged

Zanu-PF National Consultative Assembly member Cde Jimaya Muduvuri has implored senior party members to stop attacking each other in the media and concentrate on campaigning for President Mugabe ahead of next year's elections.In a statement yesterday, Cde Muduvuri said the so-called succession infighting was a clear sign of lack of respect for President Mugabe who is the party leader.

"Instead of concentrating their power and intellectual acumen on the succession issue, some of these leaders must harness their energy on developmental issues" said Cde Muduvuri.

"Since 1980, we have not seen this type of madness being experienced in Zanu-PF, where people spend energy and time picking petty issues, thereby diverting the whole nation from real issues.

"People must focus on bread and butter issues. "We need investors for our country to move forward.

"As a party, we should be organising ourselves for 2018, our sole candidate is Cde Mugabe as passed by the 2014 congress and reaffirmed by the Masvingo Annual People's Conference last year.

"The people who are making noise about this succession issue are misguided elements bent on destroying the party,"

Cde Muduvuri said all Zanu-PF structures must work hard to ensure the revolutionary party romps to victory next year. He said it was important for those in leadership to respect their superiors instead of spoiling for a fight.

"During the days of the late Vice Presidents Simon Muzenda and Joshua Nkomo, Zanu-PF used to be well-oiled, with respect for the senior leadership of the party, not what we are witnessing today where junior members of the party are busy fighting their superiors through the media.

"This lack of discipline being perpetrated by Johnnies-come-lately must stop.

"Settling old scores through the media is not on the agenda of Zanu-PF. "People should not be loud-mouthed for nothing. "Cde Mugabe is our sole candidate for 2018 and nothing will change that position," said Cde Muduvuri.

