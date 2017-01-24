Zanzibar — As Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) members and supporters celebrate the victory of their candidate in the Dimani Constituency by-election, which was held last Sunday, the main opposition Civic United Front (CUF) has declared that it does not recognise the results and may go to court to challenge it.

"I am happy with the results, which indicate that the people in Dimani still have trust in CCM.

The exercise was fair and the electorate should expect to see all the promises implemented," said Mr Juma Ali Juma, who scooped 4,860 out of the 6,175 votes cast. A total of 9,275 people were expected to vote.

CCM Zanzibar's Publicity and Ideology Secretary Ms Waride Bakar Jabu commended their candidate and people of Dimani for the victory in which they defended the seat, promising to work even harder and win again in 2020 elections.

The CUF candidate, Mr Abdulrazak Khatib Ramadhan, who managed 1,234 votes, complained about the exercise, alleging that voters were hired from outside Zanzibar voted; some political agents were removed from the polling stations while there was heavy security presence.

"I am waiting for the party leaders' advice on the next course of action. The elections were a mess, I reject the results," said Mr Ramadhan, adding that election laws were violated by security officers in favour of the ruling party. According to the Dimani by-election returning officer Ms Fatma Gharib, the elections were conducted in peaceful manner and were free and transparent.

There have also been some complaints from ADC, CUF and CCM. "ADC complained about expelling polling agents while CCM and CUF hinted on some irregularities that were resolved. All candidates who are unsatisfied with the results are free to go to court," said Ms Gharib.

Other candidates in the byelection were Mr Ali Khamis Abdulla (NRA), Mr Hamad Mussa Yussuf (ACT Wazalendo) and Mr Abdulrahim Abdulkadir (ADC). Others were Mr Abdalla Kombo Khamis (CHAUMMA), Mr Magwira Peter Agathon (UDP), Mr Amour Haji Ali (SAU), Mr Pandu Haji Pandu (TLP), Mr Abdulsamad Salum Ali (UMD) and Mr Barik Ali Omar.