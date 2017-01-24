23 January 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Huila - Army Staff Urged to Update Voter Registration

Tagged:

Related Topics

Lubango — The chief of Staff of the Angola Armed Forces (FAA), gen. Geraldo Sachipengo Nunda, appealed on Saturday in Lubango city, to the personnel to update their voter registration whose process has entered its second stage.

The general said so when addressing in the celebrations of the 41st anniversary of the Angola Air Forces on 21 January that went with the motto "For the consolidation of peace and diversification of the economy, let us celebrate FAN's 41st anniversary".

According the high-ranking military officer, the updating of voter registration is mandatory amongst the Angola Armed Forces staffs an exercise of citizenship ahead of the general elections set for 2017.

The celebration that was preceded by cultural activities was witnessed by the deputy governor of southern Huíla province for Technical and Infrastructure Services, Nuno Mahapi Ndala, generals and lower ranking officers of the Armed Forces and guests.

Angola

Has Ecowas Taught Southern Africa a Lesson?

Has the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) just taught the Southern African Development Community (SADC)… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.