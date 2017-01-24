Lubango — The chief of Staff of the Angola Armed Forces (FAA), gen. Geraldo Sachipengo Nunda, appealed on Saturday in Lubango city, to the personnel to update their voter registration whose process has entered its second stage.

The general said so when addressing in the celebrations of the 41st anniversary of the Angola Air Forces on 21 January that went with the motto "For the consolidation of peace and diversification of the economy, let us celebrate FAN's 41st anniversary".

According the high-ranking military officer, the updating of voter registration is mandatory amongst the Angola Armed Forces staffs an exercise of citizenship ahead of the general elections set for 2017.

The celebration that was preceded by cultural activities was witnessed by the deputy governor of southern Huíla province for Technical and Infrastructure Services, Nuno Mahapi Ndala, generals and lower ranking officers of the Armed Forces and guests.