23 January 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Ministry of Agriculture Relaunches Cotton Production

Luanda — Investment in the production of animal proteins, relaunch of cotton production at Baixa de Cassange and promotion of revenue generating crops are some of the Ministry of Agriculture's priorities for the year 2017.

This was said Sunday in Luanda by the minister of Agriculture, Marcos Nhunga, stressing that a scheme is being designed to relaunch cotton production at Baixa de Cassange, according to the priorities contained in the State Budget for 2017.

Minister Marcos Nhunga also mentioned as priorities for 2017 the promotion of the production of broiler chicken, eggs and pigs, which are the most popular ways of obtaining animal proteins for people consumption.

The production of maize, beans and soybeans are also part of the State Budget priories for the agriculture sector, according to the minister.

