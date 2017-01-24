Malawi: Education Activist Welcomes the Re-Opening of Mzuzu University

Education activist Limbani Nsapato has welcomed the end of an impasse between staff and management of Mzuzu University which will lead to the subsequent opening of the public university.

Nsapato said the move was a very welcome development.

"This means the intelligent students will now be back in class," says Nsapat.

The staff have reluctantly received a 10 per cent salary increase.

An agreement signed by both the support staff and academic staff say the staff will now go back to work.

The university has been closed for months following the salary impasse.

This means the Polytechnic remains the longest closed public university.

The students the college, the constituent college of the University of Malawi are rejecting a fee hike by K100000.