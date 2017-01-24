PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has pardoned and lifted the suspensions of all erring Patriotic Front (PF) officials who were suspended before and after last year's general elections.

President Lungu said when he addressed party officials at Katete Airstrip yesterday that all suspended party officials and ordinary members were pardoned.

He said there was need to put political differences behind.

"Today I have lifted the suspensions of all those who were suspended during the general elections. Please start a new life, because you have been pardoned and you will not go back to your various positions, and let me inform you that you are just ordinary members," Mr Lungu said.

The President said he was not expecting the ruling party to die, because of the selfish ambitions of some party members who were traitors.

Mr Lungu, who requested Eastern Province PF chairperson Andrew Lubusha and former PF chairperson Attan Mwamba to reconcile, said the two should work together for the common good of the party in the province.

President Lungu said there was no need for people to be peddling lies, which had created divisions between the two.

The President said he expected peace within the PF in the province.

He also said he wanted proper farming methods as part of increasing food production in the province.

Mr Lungu said the province was known to be an agricultural area, and that improving the sector's performance was vital for the country.