23 January 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Auditor General Stalls Tractorgate Probe Over U.S.$50 Million Indian Loan

By Owen Khamula

Office of the Auditor General is yet to start an audit exercise in how a US$50 million loan the government took from India to buy tractors for small scale farmers ended up being sold to the country's elite.

The Ombudsman ordered the audit three months ago following reports of maldministration on the loan.

However, Stepheson Kamphasa, the Auditor General said his office is yet to start the audit exercise as ordered by the Ombudsman.

"We have to lay down some procedures before we start the audit exercise," said Kamphasa.

He was however upbeat the audit would start soon.

There was an uproar in parliament last year when it was made public that the powerful and the rich including Cabinet ministers and businessmen connected to the ruling party elite benefited from the loan scheme which was meant for the poor subsistence farmers.

The government said the poor could not be able to maintain the tractors.

