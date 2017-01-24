23 January 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: MDC-T - We Have Cure for Zanu-PF Rigging

Photo: IRIN
(File photo).

THE opposition MDC-T party says it has put in place "efficient mechanisms to eliminate fraud" in next year's harmonized elections.

The 2018 elections will coincide with President Robert Mugabe and his party Zanu PF's 37th anniversary in power since independence from British settler colonial rule in 1980.

Since its formation in 1999, the Morgan Tsvangirai-led MDC-T party has given Mugabe and his party tough election fights over the years.

The opposition party maintains it has been winning elections since then and claims Mugabe has only managed to stay in power through vote fraud.

Obert Gutu, MDC spokesperson, has however declared that the liberation party will not be able to rig next year's election.

"Against all this doom and gloom, however, the suffering and toiling masses of Zimbabwe should never, ever lose hope.

"The MDC is very glad to announce that we have taken adequate and appropriate measures to ensure that the 2018 elections cannot be rigged," Gutu revealed in a statement this Saturday.

Mugabe and his party face charges of unleashing violence against opposition supporters, abusing state resources to during campaigns, ballot stuffing, militarization of elections and manipulation of the electoral process.

The MDC-T has been boycotting recent by elections in a bid to force the government to implement key reforms ahead of the crunch 2018 vote.

Gutu said Zimbabweans should support the party's efforts to curb Zanu PF's rigging tactics by voting Mugabe's government out of power in the 2018 election.

"Thus, we call upon all eligible Zimbabweans, particularly the youth, to register to vote when the ZEC rolls out the biometric voter registration (BVR) exercise commencing from March 2017," he said.

According to Gutu, who is a lawyer, "The evil, corrupt, decadent, incompetent, inefficient and brutal Zanu PF regime should be sent packing at the forthcoming elections in 2018."

The MDC-T nearly removed Mugabe from power in 2008 in an election which took three months before the results were out. When the results were eventually announced, although Tsvangirai led, he had secured the required majority.

Following a bloody run-off in which MDC leader Tsvangirai was forced to pull-out, the region negotiated power sharing deal--giving Mugabe a lifeline he used to consolidate his power.

