23 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: New Traditional Courts Bill 'Everyone Can Live With'

Tagged:

Related Topics

While not everyone will agree with the new version of the Traditional Courts Bill, it is one "everyone can live with", Deputy Justice Minister John Jeffery said on Monday.

The department hoped to have it introduced in Parliament by the end of the week, Jeffery told reporters.

An earlier draft of the bill was rejected in 2016, following criticism from opposition parties and women's rights groups, who said it trampled on the rights of women, especially in rural areas.

Jeffery said updated bill had taken time to finalise due to extensive discussions about issues including the rights of women. It was published on the justice department's website on Monday.

He expected that not everyone would be happy with the legislation because of customary law and its place in a modern, industrialised society.

"We hope we have produced a bill that has great support. But we want a bill that people can at least say they can live with, on all sides," he said.

Norms and standards

The bill promotes and encourages the involvement of women, rather than enforcing it. While women would be allowed full participation, some might choose not to, and could thus not be forced.

The bill's objectives are to affirm the values of customary law in the resolution of disputes, based on restorative justice and reconciliation, and to align them with the Constitution.

It seeks to facilitate the voluntary and meaningful participation of all members in a community in a traditional court, to promote the rights enshrined in Chapter 2 of the Constitution.

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Deputy Minister Obed Bapela said the bill was necessary.

"Yes, we do need the legislation. Because this practice is still going on as we speak. Cases are brought to traditional courts as we speak."

He said they were trying to create norms and standards for handling such cases.

People still believed in the traditional way of life and respected their traditional leaders as custodians of the culture and traditions, he said.

Traditional courts would deal cases including assault where there is no grievous bodily harm, trespassing, crimen injuria, and even allegations of witchcraft.

Courts would not mete out fines, but will award compensation up to a proposed R5 000 threshold.

Source: News24

South Africa

'A Little Irrelevant Man' - Mugabe's Party Brushes Off Malema Attack

Officials from Zimbabwe's ruling party have downplayed Julius Malema's "Grandpa it's enough" criticism of longtime… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.