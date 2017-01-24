Mbanza Congo — At least 327 foreign nationals of various nationalities have been questioned and detained in the last seven days by the Migration and Foreigners Service (SME) in northern Zaire province for illegal stay.

According to a note from the Provincial Command of the National Police, that reached Angop, there were 156 more occurrences compared to last week.

However, the foreign citizens were detained following actions to control and supervise illegal immigrants.

Regarding the border breach, it states that 37 border infringements have been notified in the border area between the province of Zaire and the Central Congo region, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), two more than in the previous period.

It clarifies that from this number of infringements, 31 were by illegal entry of foreigners and six by smuggling of fuel.

Zaire province is locate in north of Angola and shares 330 kilometers of border with the region of Central Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo.