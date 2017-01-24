South Africa: Family Not Ready to Forgive Sister's Alleged Killer

The family of the woman, who was killed and burnt before being buried in her backyard, says they are not ready to forgive her husband who has been charged with the murder.

"I am not sure if I will ever forgive him. Maybe I will forgive him one day, but I am not ready to forgive him now," Molefe Molefe told News24 on Monday.

Molefe said the family was handling the situation "badly".

He said they had initially found out about the incident on Thursday.

James Thabo Dube, 38, appeared for the murder of Meisie Molefe, 36, in the Temba Magistrate's Court in Hammerskraal on Monday.

Dube allegedly confessed to police that he had burnt his wife's body and buried Meisie's remains in the backyard of his home at Stingwater Trust Farm after killing her on October 6, 2016.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said Dube had reported his wife missing on October 26, prompting police and the community to launch a search for her.

The woman was allegedly hit with a sharp object before being doused with paraffin and set alight.

After receiving an anonymous tip on Friday, police approached the husband, who allegedly confessed to the murder.

Makhubele said forensic experts and a dog unit had exhumed the remains of the victim's body to gather DNA evidence.

The case was postponed to January 30.

Source: News24