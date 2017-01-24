23 January 2017

Malawi: Ex-Minister in Alleged Sexual Assault, Victim Seeks Justice

A 24 year old woman from Lilongwe who was working as a maid at the residence of the former minister Dr Cornelius Mwalwanda at Ngala in Karonga district is seeking justice from rights defenders after his boss allegedly raped her.

Mwalwanda's agent based in Lilongwe recruited the woman on 11 January, 2017 but on 16 January around 8 pm, her boss sent her to prepare his bedroom as his wife and family live in America.

However, Mwalwanda reportedly followed the woman to the room, locked the door and allegedly had unprotected sex with her.

"The woman told us that her boss said all of his female house workers slept with him and that it was not strange," said a neighbour.

Being a stranger in the area, the woman tried to seek help from the nearby houses but they all chickened out and referred her to the Police.

"We also referred her to acting Group Village headman Myereka who further reffered her to Nyungwe Police Unit saying the matter was beyond him," she disclosed.

However, Officer in Charge for Nyungwe Police Unit a Mr Kayange also referred the matter to Chilumba Police Post on 18 January, claiming the matter was involving a high profile person.

Police sources said the woman was forced to return to Lilongwe and was threatened with arrest if she continued staying in the district or pushing the matter.

Efforts to talk to the woman proved futile as she is out of the district.

"The police resolved that the victim must be given K200,000 cash and transport before sending her back to Lilongwe ," said our security source.

When contacted, Chilumba Police Post officer in charge a Mr Chione declined to comment on the matter saying "no one has come up with such case here."

However, Mwalwanda in telephone interview while failing to deny or admit the allegations levelled against him, threatened to sue Nyasa Times if it goes ahead and publish the story published the story.

"I don't know anything about that, someone has just cooked that," said Mwalwanda.

Nyasa Times understand that it is not the first time that the former minister has been embroiled in such issues involving young women.

