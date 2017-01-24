Tanzania: Minister Directs Registration of 'Illegal Aliens'

The government is set to start identifying and registering all illegal immigrants who are living in the villages along the shore of Lake Tanganyika in Rukwa Region, after some reports alleged that some have been residing there for more than 46 years now.

The declaration was made by the Home Affairs Deputy Minister, Mr Hamad Yusuf Masauni after being briefed on the presence of the "illegal immigrants" who have lived in the communities like native citizens. He said the identification and registration exercise will be carried out there by the National Identification Authority (NIDA), with cooperation from other State organs in the region.

Mr Masauni pointed out that the immigrants had illegally entered in the region from some neighbouring countries and settled in the villages of Nkasi, along the lakeshore in Kalambo Districts many years ago.

Earlier the Rukwa Regional Immigration Officer, Mr Seleman Kameya had told the deputy minister that the region has a population of more than 14,000 such people who could be identified in their 2006-07 operations, adding that, however, the exercises stalled due to financial restrictions to update their data. "The immigrants have lived in the region for so many years now and it is even difficult to identify them because some even speak fluent Kiswahili than some ordinary Tanzanians ... worse still, they do not observe family planning methods, and as a result they have multiplied tremendously, and most likely their number must have doubled," he clarified.

Mr Kameya said many of them who have been identified easily have been repatriated, although some have returned back into the country with ease because the borders are porous and many. He said there are as many as 65 illegal points, calling them panya routes which his officers can not all easily man because they have few staff as well as vehicles to patrol them.

On his side, NIDA Rukwa Regional Officer, Mr Emmanuel Mujuni confided to the deputy minister that about 10,743 civil servants in the area have been registered, and will soon get their Identity Cards (IDs) in the first week of February this year.

Commenting on the illegal immigrants, the Nkasi District Commissioner (DC) Mr Said Mtanda, who is also in the District Security and Defence Committee told Mr Kameya that the problem has not been fully addressed, but instead their number is still increasing.

He further said the situation also prompted the Kabwe Ward Official alongside the lakeshore to free some 15 people of the nature who were recently arrested for being in the country illegally.

He said the officer was forced to do so because he could no longer hold them in his office for quite long without giving them food and custody, adding that immigration department in the district does not have vehicles and fuel to transport them to Sumbawanga.

Impeccable sources had also reported that some of the immigrants have been engaging in politics locally, by contesting posts in hamlet and village levels in the district. Equally some of them have also climbed the hierarchy to contest as members of parliament in some political parties in the country.

Meanwhile, Rukwa Regional Police Commander (RPC) Mr George Kyando in another development told Mr Masauni that cases of drug abuse especially, heroine, has increased in the region. The deputy minister was further told that of late some residents in the region have been cultivating marijuana using water pumps to irrigate their farms.