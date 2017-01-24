South Africa: Psychiatric Evaluation On Cards for Employer Accused of Beating Domestic Worker With Golf Club

An employee who allegedly beat his domestic worker with a golf club may have to undergo a psychiatric evaluation, it emerged in the Pretoria North Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Christiaan Greyling made a brief appearance in court where his case was postponed to February 23.

The State intends on applying for a bed at Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital so that Greyling can be evaluated to see if he is fit to stand trial.

The woman was allegedly attacked at her employer's home in November.

According to the EFF, the domestic worker was admitted to the ICU in a local hospital after the assault, which occurred in the east of Pretoria.

The EFF opened a case of attempted murder against Greyling in Sinoville, Pretoria, in December.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini previously confirmed that a case had been opened.

The EFF in Pretoria vowed to follow Greyling's case closely, while also monitoring the woman's condition.

