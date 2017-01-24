Tanzania: Child Dies in 'Unclear Oxygen Adm'

Bukoba — Local authorities in Kagera Region are investigating unclear circumstances where a child was reported to have died over the weekend at Bukoba Referral Hospital while allegedly being given oxygen alongside other treatments.

The Secretary of Bukoba Referral Hospital, Kilwanila Kiiza, named the deceased as Jackson Ray Didace, (1½) years old from Hamugembe Ward, in Bukoba Municipality. He said the child was admitted in Ward 7 on January 16, this year allegedly suffering from severe malnutrition.

Mr Kiiza told a team of reporters that as his treatment was in progress, his parents intervened by giving him a concoction of herbs which sparked off a "ball fire" from the oxygen machine that was feeding him.

He said that further worsened his situation by immediate suffocation and led to his death.