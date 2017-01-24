South Africa: MEC Desbo Mohono Visits New North West Potential Tourism Attraction

press release

MEC for Tourism in the North West Desbo Mohono has uncovered what she called a "potential tourism gem" situated along the banks of Spitskop dam in Kgomotso village outside Taung. MEC Mohono accompanied by Community safety and Transport Management MEC, Dr Mpho Motlhabane visited the potential Tourism attraction on Thursday and immediately called on the Taung local municipality to consider it as a new economic hub.

The area stretches for over a number of Kilometres along the Spitskop dam and has a beautiful landscape with few birds spices and different types of fish. Excited by the discovery Tourism MEC called on the local Municipality to start considering the areas and include it in their future plans. She said that it is crucial that there has to be developments in the area so that serious marketing of the areas can be done.

"These are some of many areas that are still undiscovered within the province. It's my first time here and I already see potential in this place. The area is good for Tourism and Economic Development of the area. The place has a good potential to implement the Villages Townships and Small Dorpies concept. It can also be used for recreation as people can venture into different water sport activities," said Mohono.

Some of the local fishermen we found fishing there told both MEC Mohono and Motlhabane that there is lot of fish in the dam and the only challenge is that they use the conventional way of fishing. They said that should they be using the modern way, they could be making a fortune from the fish they catch every day. The municipality has also agree vowed to plan in developing the area.

Issued by: North West Tourism