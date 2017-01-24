23 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Joburg Man Arrested Over Sale of Illegal Electricity Vouchers

Tagged:

Related Topics

A man was arrested for selling illegal prepaid electricity vouchers in Kagiso, west of Johannesburg, Eskom said on Monday.

In a joint operation, police and the Hawks searched the suspect's residence and found 598 illegal prepaid vouchers.

They also found R8 500 in cash.

A case of fraud related to "ghost vending" was opened with the police.

"Ghost vending refers to the selling of illegal prepaid electricity vouchers. It is called ghost vending because the revenue from those sales does not come to Eskom," Eskom's head of Operation Khanyisa, Dileep John, said.

Operation Khanyisa is an Eskom-led campaign established in 2010 in partnership with Crime Line, Proudly South African, Business Unity South Africa, Business Against Crime South Africa and the South African Local Government Association.

Others organisations associated with the campaign include AgriSA, the South African Police Service and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The operation has helped reduce Eskom's losses in electricity from 7.12% in 2013 to 6.43% in 2016, which translates to a saving of R1.4bn every year.

'Not a victimless crime'

The campaign has also led to a series of arrests in recent weeks in cases involving cable theft.

It has received more than 17 000 tip-offs about electricity theft in the country.

John said the buying and selling of illegal prepaid electricity vouchers was a crime that had taken root in many parts of the country.

"Many might think it's a victimless crime, only affecting Eskom. But this is not the case. The loss of revenue suffered by Eskom due to this crime contributes to the need for the national power utility to increase the tariffs charged to paying customers. The price for ghost vending is, therefore, paid by society as a whole," John said.

In a separate incident, four other suspects are facing lengthy prison sentences after they were found guilty of more than 16 000 counts of electricity theft.

They were arrested in 2012.

Sentencing in the case will commence on February 13.

The public can send anonymous tip-offs via SMS to 32211 (R1/SMS).

Source: News24

South Africa

'A Little Irrelevant Man' - Mugabe's Party Brushes Off Malema Attack

Officials from Zimbabwe's ruling party have downplayed Julius Malema's "Grandpa it's enough" criticism of longtime… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.