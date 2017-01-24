23 January 2017

South Africa: Minister Motsoaledi Pays Tribute to Dr Zokufa

Pretoria — Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has extended condolences on behalf of the department to the family of Dr Humphrey Zokufa.

Dr Zokufa, who passed away on Sunday, was in charge of the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) in South Africa as Registra. He worked for CMS for about three months.

The Department of Health said his death is a great loss to the health sector.

"We struggled a great deal in getting the most suitable Registrar for CMS and unfortunately now he is gone with the wealth of experience and skills he possesses," said Minister Motsoaledi.

The department praised Zokufa for being a dedicated servant in the field of health.

"For that we remain eternally grateful. We want to express our deepest condolences to the family, friends and the medical professional at large," said the department. - SAnew.gov.za

