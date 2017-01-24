Tanzania: PAC Orders Audit On Multi-Cracked 10-Storey TBA Building in Arusha

Dodoma — The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has directed the Controller and Auditor General to conduct a performance audit on a ten-storey building in Arusha owned by the Tanzania Building Agency (TBA), which has been found to spot a lot of cracks.

On a tour of various regions to inspect development projects, the committee was also disappointed with the execution of a project by TBA in building houses for local government leaders in Singida.

Briefing reporters shortly after a debriefing meeting from the committee members, PAC Chairperson Ms Naghenjwa Kaboyoka (Same East - Chadema) said the PAC members who visited the regions were not satisfied by the quality of the houses meant for district commissioners.

"There were a lot of shortcomings with the housing projects for local government leaders.... we had to run into shrubs to get to the project sites themselves, which has been abandoned in the bushes.

We talked to the Regional Administrative Secretary and TBA leaders that a lot of work will need to be redone," explained Ms Kaboyoka, adding that a detailed report was being compiled. She added: "There is laxity in the construction of the houses for local government leaders and the role of the supervisor is not clear.

It is not possible for TBA to be the consultant, contractor and the supervisor at the same time. In Arusha, PAC members visited the ten-storey building owned by the building agency but noted a lot of cracks on it. Fearing the impact the cracks will have on the building, the committee has decided to contact the CAG to conduct a performance audit on the building.

Construction of the Sibiti Bridge, which will link Iramba with Shinyanga Region, received accolades from the committee members, urging the government to release funds on time to ensure it's not delayed. Construction of the Sakina section of the Arusha bypass road, which is funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB), was also praised by the MPs.

"This gave us an impression that projects funded by donors where money is released on time contributed to quality work while in those projects under the government where funds are delayed, the work is of poor quality," Mr Kaboyoka noted.