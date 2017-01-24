Luanda — The European Union's deputy head of cooperation in Angola, Marta Brites, Monday considered the trade facilitation agreement and its rectification and implementation, as an opportunity for the process of recovery of the growth of the Angolan economy.

The official said so Monday during a seminar on "Trade Facilitation in Angola", emphasizing that the agreement is in line with the priorities of increasing the competitiveness of domestic production, promoting exports, integrating into global value chains and attractiveness of foreign direct investment.

"It is important, as it is another step taken towards reducing the bureaucracy of international trade, which will make it easier, quicker and cheaper to carry out commercial transactions," she said.

According to Marta Brites, studies conducted by the World Trade Organization (WTO), reads that this process can lead to 14 percent reduction in trade costs by focusing on the biggest gains in developing countries.

To her, there is a reduction of import and export times by about 47 percent and 91, respectively, and there is an increase in the volume of merchandise exports by more than USD 1 trillion.

By ratifying the Trade Facilitation Agreement in 2015, the European Union has made more than EUR 400 million available to developing and least developed countries to support the implementation of this agreement.

The seminar on trade facilitation in Angola will be held on 23 - 24 January 2017 in Luanda, with the aim of presenting the results of the work of the Multisector Technical Group, regarding the categorization of the measures adopted by the country to facilitate this sector.

The Agreement on Trade Facilitation is the first document to be signed by all member countries and will enter into force when ratified by two thirds of the countries.