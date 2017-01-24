23 January 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Trade Facilitation Agreement Contributes to Growth of Angolan Economy

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The European Union's deputy head of cooperation in Angola, Marta Brites, Monday considered the trade facilitation agreement and its rectification and implementation, as an opportunity for the process of recovery of the growth of the Angolan economy.

The official said so Monday during a seminar on "Trade Facilitation in Angola", emphasizing that the agreement is in line with the priorities of increasing the competitiveness of domestic production, promoting exports, integrating into global value chains and attractiveness of foreign direct investment.

"It is important, as it is another step taken towards reducing the bureaucracy of international trade, which will make it easier, quicker and cheaper to carry out commercial transactions," she said.

According to Marta Brites, studies conducted by the World Trade Organization (WTO), reads that this process can lead to 14 percent reduction in trade costs by focusing on the biggest gains in developing countries.

To her, there is a reduction of import and export times by about 47 percent and 91, respectively, and there is an increase in the volume of merchandise exports by more than USD 1 trillion.

By ratifying the Trade Facilitation Agreement in 2015, the European Union has made more than EUR 400 million available to developing and least developed countries to support the implementation of this agreement.

The seminar on trade facilitation in Angola will be held on 23 - 24 January 2017 in Luanda, with the aim of presenting the results of the work of the Multisector Technical Group, regarding the categorization of the measures adopted by the country to facilitate this sector.

The Agreement on Trade Facilitation is the first document to be signed by all member countries and will enter into force when ratified by two thirds of the countries.

Angola

Has Ecowas Taught Southern Africa a Lesson?

Has the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) just taught the Southern African Development Community (SADC)… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.