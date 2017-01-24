South Africa: Public Hearings On Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Bill Moves to Mafikeng Tomorrow

document

Mafikeng residents will tomorrow (Tuesday, 24 January 2017) converge on the Mmabatho Civic Centre from 10h00 to air their views on the draft legislation that seeks to, among other things, provide for statutory recognition of Khoi and San leadership.

The Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Bill was tabled before the Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in 2015 and has already been taken to communities in the Northern, Western and Eastern Cape provinces during last year's round of public hearings.

Committee Chairperson Mr Richard Mdakane says this round of hearings, which started on Monday 22 January in a packed Rustenburg Civic Centre, is intended to give residents of North West, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal an opportunity to make their inputs.

"We urge all residents, civic organisations and anyone interested in this Bill to come and share their views with Members of Parliament on this draft legislation," said Mr Mdakane.