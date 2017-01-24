23 January 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Earthquake Preliminary Results Released in Huíla

Lubango — The National Institute of Metrology and Geophysics of Angola (INAMET) Saturday revealed that the seismic activity recorded on 17 January in three municipalities of the southern Huila province had the epicentre in Caluquembe district.

The results of the occurrence that took place in Lubango, Caluquembe and Chicomba, were presented at a meeting held on Saturday with the deputy governor for the political and social sector in Huila.

The INAMET Geophysicist, Francisco Neto, who was speaking to the press, said that the seismic event was also felt in the municipalities of Lubango and Chicomba.

With the magnitude ranging from 4 to 4.7 degrees on the Richter scale, the seismic activity reached a depth of 15 kilometers, said the expert.

He said that it was possible to see some damage to the infrastructure on the ground, with the stress to the Maternal Infant Hospital of Caluquembe.

The expert blamed the occurrence of seismic event on some world theoretical patterns such as the case of pre-existing sensitive zones provoked millions of years ago.

On the other hand, he ruled out the possibility of happening a great earthquake in Angola.

